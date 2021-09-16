Allina Health clinics now have the new influenza vaccine available. Everyone is urged to get an influenza vaccine, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Allina Health patients need to schedule an appointment at their clinic to get the influenza vaccine. If they already have an appointment for another reason, they will be offered the vaccine at that time.
“Getting an influenza vaccination is especially important as we see cases of COVID-19 increase in our communities,” said Allina Health infectious disease specialist, Frank Rhame, MD. “Co-infection with COVID-19 and influenza can produce more serious complications for patients.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends an annual influenza vaccination for everyone six months and older. Vaccines available from Allina Health are quadrivalent, meaning they are expected to be effective against the four most likely strains of influenza this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.