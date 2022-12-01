A calf named Bella is the newest classmate among students in the fourth grade class at Big Lake’s Independence Elementary School.
Bella was introduced to students in Dawn Mueller and Jolene Huston’s classes STEM school students through Discover Dairy.
The calf lives on a farm in Hugo, but isn’t too far from the eyes and ears of the students, who will interact virtually with Bella from the Hugo farm throughout the school year.
Discover Dairy is an educational program that works with schools across America to teach kids about where diary comes from and how dairy farmers contribute to society. Its Adopt a Cow program puts participating farms and schools together by giving classes a calf to virtually interact with as it grows.
Teachers Dawn Mueller and Jolene Huston bring a passion for farming to the classroom that will play an important role in the fourth graders learning about the importance of farming and the dairy industry in our daily lives. Huston says she grew up on a vegetable farm in Maple Grove. Mueller grew up on a dairy farm near Alexandria.
Growing up on the dairy farm, the family had 35 cows. Mueller’s brother now runs the farm, and has about 100 cows, she said.
The “Adopt a Cow” program through Discover Dairy is working to bring dairy farming to life in the classroom.
Through Discover Dairy’s adopt-a-cow program, not only were the Huston-Mueller classrooms paired with Bella, they received discover photos, stories, and additional educational information about the calf’s life on the farm, information about Minnesota’s dairy industry. Several lessons explore math, reading/vocabulary, and science, the teachers said.
The year-long lesson began with a stuffed animal version of Bella the calf hidden in a box and a game of 20 questions that challenged the students to uncover and discover what was in the box.
It took the students just 16 questions to learn their newest lesson plan included a cow, Mueller said.
After some slideshows and videos, the students’ first assignment was designing a barn for Bella using the engineering design process they have learned attending the STEM school.
“Seven groups of three students designed seven barns,” Huston explained.
A group of judges picked which barn would be best suited for Bella’s needs.
The stuffed animal version of Bella the calf resides in the winning barn, which now resides on a bookshelf in a corner library in Jolene Huston’s fourth grade classroom.
A creative writing assignment followed, where the students explored what was best suited for Bella as she grows on the farm.
Next up on the list of lesson plans is the exploration of Bella’s growth, Mueller said.
In January, the students and Bella’s Hugo-based owner/farmer will have a virtual meeting. The Adopt a Cow program also offers live virtual chats and farm tours. These chats allow students to talk directly with a dairy farmer, meet their calves, tour the farm, and ask questions about milk production.
Milk production is an example of a future math lesson where students explore the milk consumption at the school, a cow’s daily milk output, and how many cows it would take to satisfy the daily milk needs at Independence Elementary, Huston said.
Mueller says she likes the Discover Farm adopt-a-cow program because of how it integrates so many subjects.
“I also like how it allows the students to collaborate,” she said, noting that collaboration among students is important in a STEM-based school.
Discover Dairy is a resource provided at no cost to educators and others who are interested in teaching students about the dairy industry, according to Discover Dairy.
Huston and Mueller were first introduced to the program through the Midwest Dairy Association, they said.
An introductory workshop held at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan in April sold them on the program.
“We said, ‘Let’s get a cow and see where it leads’,” Huston said.
While the final chapter is yet to be written, the students of Jolene Huston and Dawn Mueller are sure to leave fourth grade with a better understanding of the dairy industry and its impact on the economy and their daily lives.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.