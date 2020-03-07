CentraCare– Monticello and the Becker Community Center have partnered to provide an informative presentation on improving bone health through nutrition on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Becker Community Center.

Join Anna Heins, RD, LD, Outpatient Dietitian and Diabetes Educator at CentraCare - Monticello, as she guides you through an engaging science-based presentation that will help you learn how the food you eat impacts your bone health. Pick up simple tips for creating healthy meals and snacks that can improve your bone strength and overall wellness.

This important presentation is free to the community. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact The Becker Community Center at 763-200-4271.

