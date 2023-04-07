Safe Communities of Wright County MT 4-7-23

Marijuana laws are changing constantly across the country, including right here in MN. One thing that hasn’t changed is the legalities behind impaired driving. Thursday, April 20, 2023, marks the unofficial marijuana “holiday,” and there will likely be an increase in marijuana use. To help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and all three police departments in Wright County to spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal. NHTSA wants to remind all drivers: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

“High, stoned, or wasted: It doesn’t matter what term you use, if you are impaired, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Lori Blaukat, Executive Director of Safe Communities of Wright County. “We are asking our community members to use good judgement, obey the law, and make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

