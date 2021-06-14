Starting Tuesday, June 15, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 will be separated between CSAH 19 and Highway 241 in the Albertville and St. Michael areas.

Traffic will merge left or right prior to Albertville. The left lane will be for through traffic. The right lane gives access to CSAH 19 and CSAH 37 in Albertville.

The split of the highway is expected to remain through October.

