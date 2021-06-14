Starting Tuesday, June 15, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 will be separated between CSAH 19 and Highway 241 in the Albertville and St. Michael areas.
Traffic will merge left or right prior to Albertville. The left lane will be for through traffic. The right lane gives access to CSAH 19 and CSAH 37 in Albertville.
The split of the highway is expected to remain through October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.