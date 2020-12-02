Crews wrapped up 2020 work on the mainline lanes of I-94 in St. Michael and Albertville last week. All four lanes on I-94 are now set for winter between the Crow River bridge in St. Michael and Wright Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville. Barrier will remain in place throughout the winter at certain work locations.
Reduced speed limits on eastbound I-94 in Albertville will remain in effect throughout winter suspension. Please drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone.
In spring 2021, traffic will return to the same configuration as this year, with all lanes shifted to the westbound side of the freeway to finish work on eastbound I-94. After crews complete eastbound I-94, traffic will be switched on to the new lanes while crews work on the westbound lanes.
Since major construction activities have slowed down, we’ll only send email updates out as necessary over the winter. Keep an eye out for an email update in early spring with details of 2021 construction activities and start dates.
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
