Crews are wrapping up 2021 concrete work on westbound I-94 between Monticello and Hasty. Motorists should prepare for lanes to return to their normal configuration by Fri, Oct. 15—two lanes eastbound, two lanes westbound.
First, the westbound I-94 lanes between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty will return to the newly paved westbound side of the freeway by Tue, Oct. 12. Next, the eastbound lanes between Hasty and Monticello will return to their normal configuration by Fri, Oct. 15.
This lane configuration will be in place through the 2021-2022 winter season.
