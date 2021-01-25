The I-29 Moo University Collaboration’s 7th annual Dairy Beef Short Course will held on March 23. Due to COVID-19 it will be offered as a webinar. There will be a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to noon followed by the afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m (US Central Standard Time).
The Dairy Beef Short Course is one of the premiere dairy beef events in North America and normally held as a pre-educational event at the Central Plains Dairy Expo.
The presenters at this year’s Dairy Beef Short Course are industry leaders who will provide insight into factors influencing dairy beef performance along with looking at the future of dairy beef production from a consumer and economic perspective,” said Tracey Erickson, South Dakota State University.
The morning speakers include Tara Felix, Penn State University discussing the role of nutrition and implants in dairy beef performance and Phil Durst, Michigan State University discussing how employee management influences animal performance.
In the afternoon, Bill Halfman from University of Wisconsin will present the performance factors influencing profitability and Lisa Scebbi from JBS US will talk about taking advantage of future consumer trends to optimize market opportunities for dairy beef
To register for the event go to https://tinyurl.com/y8t3puur or utilize the QR code. The registration fee is $25 and will be payable on-line. Webinar links will be sent by email before the event. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar along with access to the recordings of the two sessions. The registration will remain open until March 22nd.
For more information go to the I-29 Moo University webpage at https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university or contact SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist Tracey Erickson at 605.882.5140 or email: tracey.erickson@sdstate.edu ; or Fred Hall, NW Iowa Extension Dairy Specialist at 712-737-4230 or email: fredhall@iastate.edu ; or Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist at 605-688-6623 or email: Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu; or Jim Salfer, UofM Extension Dairy Educator at 320-203-6093 or email: salfe001@umn.edu ; or Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at 605-688-5452 or email: Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu ; or Beth Doran, ISU Beef Program Specialist at 712-737-4230 or email: doranb@iastate.edu .
Sponsorships of the I-29 Moo University helps to keep programs affordable. Thank you to the following companies: Gold Level: DTE Biomass Energy; Silver Level: Sealpro; Central Plains Dairy Foundation; Diamond V; Phileo-Lesaffre Animal Care; Agropur; Select Sires Bronze Sponsors: Kroese & Kroese; Lellemand; Agri-King; Quality Liquid Feeds(QLF); Sioux Nation Ag Center; Mustang Seeds; ProAg Engineering, Inc.; DCC Waterbeds; Nebraska State Dairy Association; Trans Ova Genetics; Alforex Seeds; South Dakota Dairy Producers; Automated Waste Systems (AWS); Ag Country – Farm Credit Services: Nutrient Advisors; Western Iowa Dairy Alliance and MN Milk.
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of Extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University Collaboration is a multi-state learning community and connects extension dairy staff and dairy producers to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs visit https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university.
