On Monday February 1, 2021, the Monticello City Council voted to appoint its newest member. Monticello resident Brian Hudgins was selected to serve in the council seat recently vacated by newly elected Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.
Hilgart began his term as mayor in January, and the City Council officially declared his former council seat vacant at the first regular meeting of the year. To fill the vacancy, council chose to accept applications from residents interested in serving the remainder of the term.
Sixteen residents applied for the opportunity, and the council selected six finalists. Mayor Hilgart and current councilmembers interviewed the finalists at a special meeting on Monday night, before selecting Hudgins in a unanimous vote.
Hudgins ran in the 2020 General Election and received the third highest number of votes, behind Jim Davidson and Sam Murdoff. During his interview before the council, he effectively demonstrated his dedication and enthusiasm for serving the Monticello community. The City welcomes Hudgins to the council.
He will be sworn in on Monday, February 8, 2021 prior to the regular City Council meeting. His term will expire on December 31, 2022.
