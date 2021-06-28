The senior center Board of Directors decided at their last meeting to broaden the senior center open hours. Effective July 5, the senior center will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We invite you to stop in to take part in an activity or just to enjoy a cup of hot coffee and a sweet treat.
We are also broadening our activity availability. The River City Ramblers choir will officially start practicing again on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting July 6. If you enjoy singing, I encourage you to check out the choir. They really do have a good time.
People really do have a good time during Monticello’s Riverfest celebration. The senior center along with the community center, city of Monticello, Army National Guard, and the Monticello Times will be hosting a Block Party on Thursday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People of all ages can stop by the south side of the community center for a free hot dog, chips, dessert, and soda. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide desserts and we need a lot! Please contact the senior center at 763-295-2000 if you can bake bars or cookies for this fun community event.
Another Riverfest responsibility we agreed to take on as an organization is to run bingo at Ellison Park on Sunday, July 11. Please call the center if you can help at either the 2-3:15 p.m. or 3:15-4:30 p.m. shift. The bingo games are held in the Lion’s Den shelter in the park next to the beautiful Mississippi River.
I am very excited that our Dinner Program will resume next week. Meals will be served for people age 55+ at noon Tuesday thru Thursday, and you do have sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. The cost is still $4 per meal. We thank the wonderful local restaurants who agreed to once again partner with the senior center to provide these delicious meals – Chin Yuen on Tuesdays, Russell’s on the Lake on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café who will be starting on Fridays in August. Please note that there will NOT be a meal on Tuesday, July 6, as Chin Yuen will be closed that week.
Please keep in mind that we still have a need for volunteers to transport the food from the restaurants to the senior center. What has worked great in the past is to have a food transporter designated for each day of the week that we serve meals. Please call me ASAP at 763-295-2000 if you would be willing to pick up meals each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday or for more information. The time commitment is actually very minimal, about 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. It does work best to have a vehicle with a hatchback.
Another thing we are bringing back is serving popcorn when we show movies. We show movies on Mondays at 1 p.m. on the community center’s big screen in the Mississippi Room. It may be a new release or a classic and you can call us Monday mornings to find out which movie we will be showing. And like I said, there will be popcorn, so please join us!
Join photographer and historian Doug Ohman in person at our center for Part 1 of "Influential Women in American History" on Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. Doug will highlight the lives of some amazing women that left a positive mark on our history. The talk will highlight approximately 15 women from Alice Paul to Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Doug will be sure to include some women whose stories have been lost by most Americans. Part 2 will be offered in August. Please sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000
More than 30 people attended our June defensive driving class and I anticipate as big a group for the next class which will be on Wednesday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The August course is meant for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course and the cost is $25. Please either drop payment off (cash or check) or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance.
Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the senior center on Wednesday July 14 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group, facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
Do you like to read? The senior center Book Club meets monthly, and members discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. and you are welcome to join them. You can call me for more information.
You are welcome to come to the senior center on Tuesday, July 13 to get your blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free valuable service.
Remember that senior center card tournaments resume next week. Each tournament has a $2 entry fee and prize money is given to the winners. People age 55+ can play and advance registration is required.
I hope you all have a very fun and safe July 4th weekend.
