Lake Liquors

Business at Lake Liquors in Big Lake on Friday, March 20.

Two days after setting new operating hours because of concerns with the COVID-19 virus, hours are again changing at Lake Liquors in Big Lake.

On Wednesday, March 18 during an emergency meeting of the Big Lake City Council, the municipal liquor store was authorized to be open 8 hours a day. Liquor store manager Greg Zurbey set those house as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Those hours have now been modified. 

Saturday, March 21, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 22, hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Going forward, hours at Lake Liquors will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

