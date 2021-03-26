The Big Lake girls were in unfamiliar territory when they took to the court at Becker Friday, March 26 for the Section 5AAA basketball final.
The girls were playing in what is believed to be the first section final game in Big Lake girls basketball history.
But that was the only history that was going to be made Friday night.
The Hornets lost 69-33, which ended with the Big Lake girls watching the Bulldogs celebrate a berth in the girls state basketball tournament.
The loss came despite the Hornets holding the Bulldogs scoreless while the girls went on a 10-0 run midway through the first half.
Becker’s Julia Bengston led all scorers with 22 points.
Four Hornets led the team in scoring with six points each: Hailey Millam, Ava Vizenor, Mia Huberty, and Caela Tighe. Emily Steen added Five points for Big Lake.
See the complete story in the April 1 issue of the Monticello Times.
