The sun, as usual, shone brightly on Hammond Field in Fort Myers, Fla,, earlier this week as the Minnesota Twins got good pitching and two home runs in a 5-1 win over the hapless Twins East (Detroit Tigers, explanation later) as my 36th spring training trip in the past 38 years began. A fan from Grand Rapids remarked that the eternal Florida sun was a good omen for a team that won 102 games in 2019 and set a major league record of 307 homers.
Randy Dobnak (remember his horrendous start in a playoff loss to the Yankees last October?) surrendered only an infield single in three innings of pitching against the Bengals and a press box veteran was heard to say he thinks Dobnak should be in the starting rotation. A fan from Minneapolis echoed those thoughts a few innings later and I fought off the urge to tell him Dobnak probably won't start the season in Minnesota.
Marwin Gonzalez (part of the Houston Astros team that cheated in the World Series a couple years ago) showed he could do without knowing the pitch selection, belting a two-run double and a homer for a 3-0 lead that was added to later when Miguel Sano hit a booming home run. Sano has become quite a draw for batting practice as fans fill the stands early to watch the big guy launch 60 mph fastballs far over the fences, and even out of the park on one occasion last week.
The Tigers managed only two hits off Minnesota pitchers as Manager Ron Gardenhire put together a lineup that didn't include many predicted starters. Gardenhire was part of the Twins East reference: He is the manager, former Twins pitching coach Rick Anderson is the pitching coach, and quality control coach (not a misprint) Joe Vavra is a former Twins coach. And it appears three former Twins will start in the infield - C.J. Cron at first, Jonathan Schoop at second and Niko Goodrum at short, according to a Detroit scribe.
It was a dominating performance by the Twins, one that causes some fans of the team to think the team can repeat its 2019 performance, both in the number of wins and the number of balls flying over the fence. And then some realize it's just a spring training game. In fact. the Tigers hit nine home runs against the Yankees yesterday (March 5), four of them off the Yankees' new $324 million man Gerrit Cole who surrendered back-to-back homers twice. That's a good reminder that it's only a spring training game.
Byron Buxton still hasn't played as he recovers from a 2019 injury, the pitching staff is still very much of a question mark, and it's very unlikely the team will match its home run production of last season and, in fact, could finish well below the total of 307 that a juiced-up ball help provide in 2019. And second-year player Luis Arraez has to prove that his half-season performance in 2019 is going to be a continuing thing.
Then again, the lineup looks even better than last year with Josh Donaldson at third base, although Buxton - hurt four times last season - has to be a part of the lineup to help make that happen, Can he change how he plays on defense? He needs to, no matter what anyone says.
Kenta Maeda, the pitcher who came in the trade with the Dodgers, has pitched in 24 division and World Series games. Minnesota's two top returning starters, Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi, have been in only one apiece. Maeda should add some experience. But, for the pitching to be better than in 2019, Michael Pineda and newcomer Rich Hill will have to produce when they finally are available after a suspension (Pineda) and an injury (Hill). Things are iffy with those two at this point.
Don't expect to see the number of home runs the team hit last season. if nothing else, the powers-that-be will change the baseball. There were too many cheap homers in 2019.
The defense should be a strong point. In Monday's win over Detroit, in a space of eight hitters, three infielders - Gonzalez at second, Jorge Polanco at short and Donaldson at third - made outstanding plays. The outfield, especially if Buxton is heathy, should be very good.
It was good to see baseball again on a sun-splashed 82-degree day, even if it was just a spring training game. The crowd, many of them former Minnesotans or Minnesotans on holiday, cheered loudly when the temperature was announced in comparison to the 30s in Minnesota. Fans were in a good mood after a winter of optimism and hope. It was good to hear the crack of the bat again, as well as the thud of the ball into the catcher's mitt as an opposing payer swung and missed. Baseball was back.
NEXT WEEK: We'll take a look at possible surprises on the team's roster for this season.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for they past 53 years.)
