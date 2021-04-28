May is National Older Americans Month, a time to honor older persons for the impacts they have made on their communities thru the years. Older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys, and difficulties. Their stories and contributions help to support and inspire others. The 2021 OAM theme is, “Communities of Strength.” This year we celebrate the strength of older adults, with special emphasis on the power of connection and engagement in building strong communities. A great way to stay connected is by attending your senior center—hope to see you here real soon!
29 people took part in our National Banana Day celebration last week and were able to enjoy a wide variety of tasty banana treats. Most of us did not have any idea that there even was a special day devoted to bananas! Well, guess what? There is also a National Apple Pie Day, and of course, we will celebrate it. This event will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 in the community center Mississippi Room, where you can enjoy a slice of pie, topped with ice cream, and served with piping hot coffee all for just $3. As with all senior center events, advance registration is required. Call us at 763-295-2000 soon to sign up, as space is limited.
Our Tasty Tuesday events also take place in the community center Mississippi Room. The meals are served in the community center Mississippi Room from 11:30 a.m. to noon, where we can safely distance. Please sign up at the senior center at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: May 4 – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen); May 11 – hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable (catered by VFW Post 8731); May 18 – sloppy jo, cole slaw, chips; May 25 – hot dog, beans, pickle.
A virtual event will also take place in the Mississippi Room on Wednesday, May 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Do you know the difference between a Will and a Trust? Which tools are right given your goals and intentions for your estate? Attorney Elizabeth Michaelis will review the key planning tools available to you, including Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Directives. Information will also be available on probate avoidance and recent shifts in the laws that may impact your planning options and strategies. You can come to the senior center to participate in this virtual session, or you can register at SeniorCommunity.org/EstatePlanning to participate from your home. If you plan to come to the center, please let us know in advance. This free virtual program is brought to you by the Senior Outreach & Caregiver Services program of Senior Community Services.
A fun senior center-sponsored event will take place at Ellison Park, next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Friday, May 21. Contact the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your place at our first picnic of 2021. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment. Space is limited, so sign up soon.
There is no cost for caregivers to get some help at our center. Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at our senior center on May 12 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
There is also no cost for people to come to the senior center to get their blood pressure checked. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on Tuesday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to noon to check blood pressures. As with all senior center events, you do have to register in advance.
You should also register in advance if you wish to join in on the next senior center Book Club meeting. The group will get together on Wednesday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read, “The Color Purple,” and to pick up the next group book read. Retired teacher Mary Micke does a fantastic job facilitating the Book Club and we thank her for the many years she has volunteered her time to fill that role.
May Day is a May 1 celebration with a long and varied history, dating back millennia. Throughout the years, there have been many different events and festivities worldwide, most with the express purpose of welcoming in a change of season. Are you ready for a change of season? I know I am! Happy May Day, everyone!
