HOME program now helps seniors with technology challenges

Joan Chenoweth zips around her laptop like a seasoned pro.
But it wasn’t always that way.
When Chenoweth bought her new laptop in 2020, she was at a loss. She found the machine very intimidating.
“I was very challenged by it,” Chenoweth said.
That is, until she met Mary Barthel.
Barthel once taught computer courses at the technical college in Brainerd.
Now she is teaching Monticello-area seniors how to navigate through their electronic devices, whether they are laptops, cellular telephones, or tablets.
Seniors are reaching out to Barthel through the HOME program offered by Senior Community Services through the Monticello Senior Center.
She is on hand at the senior center one day each week to help people like Joan Chenoweth with their technology-related needs.
In addition to face-to-face meetings at the senior center, The HOME program’s basic technology support program offers consultations by telephone or through home visits, according to Joe Kaul, program coordinator for HOME in Wright County.
HOME’s technology support program was launched in early 2020 and was reimagined as COVID-19 changed most senior programs in the state.
By helping people get connected with their technology, it was envisioned that they would connect with family and friends.
“We saw it as a way to bridge the communication gap between generations while reducing the feeling of lonliness,” Kaul said.
Whether its with computers, phones, tablets or computer programs such as Zoom, its amazing how many people were found to need help, Kaul said.
HOME can help people with device troubleshooting, texting, video calls, email problems, and other common issues they may be having with their technological devices.
“We can help with any device whether its Apple or Android,” he said.
Representatives of the HOME program can also make home visits to help people with problems related to the setup of TV’s, tablets, phones and computers, Kaul said.
“We’ve even helped people set up clocks,” Kaul said.
There could be a small fee necessary for some home visits.
“It’s the simple stuff that leads to most of the frustration,” Kaul said. “We can help with that.”
In Joan Chenoweth’s case, she first met with Mary Barthel because there were a few glitches with her Google Pixel laptop that she couldn’t work around.
I needed help with email, how to organize files, and how to navigate around my computer,” she said.
Chenoweth said Barthel showed her where to save files, where to keep files, and assisted her in creating an address book. Barthel assisted Chenoweth with password management, too.
“She was a great coach,” Chenoweth sad of Barthel.
Chenoweth says her experience with HOME’s technology assistance program has been nothing short of A+.
“Clearly Mary has the knowledge to help and she makes an effort to make the program the best it can be,” Chenoweth said.
For questions and more info, call Joe Kaul at the HOME support line at 763-416-7969, or email at tech@seniorcommunity.org.
Mary Barthel is at the Monticello Senior on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. Appointments with Barthel can be made by calling Pam Loidolt, senior center director, at (763) 295-2000.
