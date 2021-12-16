It’s mid-December in Minnesota and we know more snow is coming! Do you need help with snow removal at your house? That is just one of the jobs the senior center HOME Program can help older adults with. Help is also available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, and more. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. The HOME Program is a service of Senior Community Services, the same awesome nonprofit organization that I have worked for close to 30 years now.
An offshoot of the HOME Program is Tech Support. If you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer, or TV system, we can help. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our senior center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call the center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone. In home help is available for a small fee.
There is no fee for older adults to get legal assistance at the center. This free service will be offered by the Senior Law Project on Monday, December 27. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance, and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Help is available for older adults needed assistance with toenail clipping. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on December 28 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
There is an $18 fee to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, January 3. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge for the bus ride and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
Please give us a call if you plan to join the Lunch Bunch group as they head to the Monticello Pizza Ranch on Monday, December 20. Plan to meet at the restaurant at 11:30 a.m. where you are free to order what you wish.
Larry Damann was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Doug Przybilla came in second place and Bill Lansing third. We held a 500 tournament last week and Robert Thelen had the highest score. His wife Cheryl came in second place and Norm Olson third. There was a lie for the winner of last week’s euchre tournament between Bernice Nathe and Harley Thompson. Roger Harwarth and Paul Klein tied for second place with the next highest score.
Tuesday is the first day of winter. Bring it on!! We’re ready, right?
Activities the week of Dec. 17-24:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – senior center closed
Dinner Menu the week of December 20:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – ham and potatoes au gratin, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – senior center closed
