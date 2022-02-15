If you or someone you know needs a little help with things in the home, we can help. The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. HOME is a program of Senior Community Services, the same amazing organization I work for.
A branch of the HOME Program is our Tech Support Program. If you need help with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system, we can help with that as well. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone. In home help is also available for a small fee.
Senior Community Services provides another beneficial service at our center and that is the monthly Memory Café events and there is no charge for caregivers to participate with their loved one with memory loss. Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. These Memory Cafes are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, February 23, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our senior center on Tuesday, February 22 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. This is a very beneficial service we are able to offer at our center and the cost is just $15.
Another very beneficial service is offered at our center. Older adults can get free legal services at our center offered by the Senior Law Project on Monday, February 28. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance, and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Movies are shown at 1 p.m. on the community center Mississippi Room big screen on Mondays that the senior center is open. It could be a new release or a classic movie. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings, 763-295-2000, to find out which movie will be shown. Fresh popcorn is served during the movies.
Deb Ende was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Kathy K and Jim Weisner tied for second place. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Tom Wright, with Bernice Nathe coming in second place and Doris Kroll third.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of President’s Day. I hope you have a good week.
Activities the week of Feb. 18-25:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – senior center closed
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, foot clinic, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Cafe
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of February 21:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken fettuccine alfredo, breadstick
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – sloppy joe, tortilla chips, pickle
