High School girls from across Minnesota will join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Minnesota State Finals to be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021. Participants will compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the State as the Distinguished Young Woman of Minnesota at the National Finals in Mobile, Alabama June 23, 24 and 25, 2022.
The 2022 Minnesota State representative, along with 50 other high school winners, will seek the opportunity to acquire some of the $125,000+ in cash scholarships and hundreds of thousands of dollars of college granted scholarships at the National Finals Program.
Clare Donnett will be a participant in the State Finals Program!!
Clare Donnett, Distinguished Young Woman of Annandale, will participate at the Class of 2022 Distinguished Young Woman State Finals Program seeking out cash and college granted scholarships. Clare is the daughter of Teresa and Bob Donnett. She is a student at Holy Spirit Academy in Monticello. Her Activities include Yearbook, Student Council, Drama Volleyball, Tennis, Church Youth Group, 4H, HSA Fine Arts Show, and a National Latin Contender. Clare ’will be performing Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel on the piano for the State Program Finals.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the format for the Distinguished Young Women of Minnesota State Program Finals will be virtual. The State Finals Program will streaming on the Distinguished Young Women of Minnesota Facebook page on the evening of July 31st, 2021 at 7:00 PM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.