As part of our ongoing effort to protect our workforce and community, the City of Monticello decided to temporarily adjust the store hours for Hi-Way Liquors starting on Monday, March 23.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and it will maintain its Sunday hours from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The limited hours will allow Hi-Way Liquors maintain its quality customer service to the public while providing support to staff during this challenging time.
In addition to the change in store hours, staff encourages high-risk customers to shop during the opening hour of the day to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness and the fewest number of customers in the store. We also respectfully request that our other customers do their best to shop during the remainder of the day.
The City will continue to evaluate our public spaces and make adjustments based on the evolving health guidelines. In addition, Hi-Way Liquors will continue to follow its mission to promote the safe, responsible sale of alcohol in a clean, healthy environment for patrons.
Thank you to all of the Hi-Way Liquors customers for their continued community support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.