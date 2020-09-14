The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a pedestrian fatality Sunday morning. The crash occurred sometime between 5:30-6:09 a.m. near the city of Pierz in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol received a call from a passerby that a man was lying on Highway 25, just south of 163rd street at 6:09 a.m. Sunday. Forty-year-old Joseph Herold was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Herold was reportedly last seen walking on Hwy. 25 north of Pierz around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Conditions in the area at the time of the crash were dark and foggy.
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle that struck Mr. Herold and fled from the scene. The description of the vehicle is unknown at this time, but it’s possible there is damage to car.
If you have any information that can assist us with our investigation, please call MSP Investigator Sgt. Lance Turcott at 218-316-3026 or 218-820-8401.
