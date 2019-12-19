This time of the year is known as the season of giving and Wright County Health & Human Services (HHS) is looking for area residents to give of their time to help fellow residents in need.
HHS has an urgent need for drivers in its Volunteer Transportation Program and is looking for interested individuals who have available time during the day to lend a hand to HHS clients.
The volunteer drivers help provide transportation for clients to such places as school, medical appointments, visitations, court appointments and other case plan-related transportation when other arrangements can’t be made.
The majority of the driving is done during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), but there is the occasional need for late afternoon or evening rides that also need volunteer drivers.
The drivers use their own vehicles, but are reimbursed at a rate of 58 cents a mile for the miles they drive.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Kris Otto at HHS by calling 763-682-7487 or send her an email at kristin.otto@co.wright.mn.us.
