The Monticello Times and Managing Editor Jeff Hage received six awards during the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota's Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were handed out Dec. 12 at the Greenhaven Country Club in Anoka for the contest period September 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.
The contest required APG-ECM newspapers to submit entries for various categories decided by the company's Editorial management team. In all, over 500 entries were submitted by APG-ECM reporters and newspapers.
Hage won awards for use of photography as a whole, best news photo, best columnist, and best education story. The Monticello Times won awards in the best special section category for its "Women in Business" section and in the "General Reporting" category.
