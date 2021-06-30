The police department defeated the fire department 21-17 on Friday, June 25 during their annual softball game to kick off the Spud Fest softball tournament. It was the most recent rubber match between the first responders since the hoses won the last game 19-16 in 2019. Spud Fest was of course canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 so no game was played.
The fire department won the first annual game in 2016 by a final of 10-8. The police department won the next two games before the fire fighters evened up the series in 2019. With both teams having won twice, bragging rights for the next year were on the line.
First pitch was around 5 p.m. with the game lasting around 45 minutes. Both teams scored plenty of runs with the final reading 21-17 in favor of the guns. The 38 combined runs were the most runs ever between the two. There were 35 total runs in 2019 and 26 in 2018, with the police scoring 23 of those.
It was a fun game with friendly banter from both sides in the low pressure high stakes affair that started the softball tournament off on the right foot.
