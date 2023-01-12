Monticello Senior Townhouses groundbreaking

Ground was broken Monday, Jan. 9 on a senior rental townhouse and apartment development on West Seventh Street in Monticello. Pictured from left to right are Wes Butler, executive director of Community Housing Corporation, Steve Johnson, president of the Monticello Economic Development Authority, Jim Thares, economic development manager for the City of Monticello, Rich Martin, Community Housing Corporation board member, and Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.

 

 Jeffrey Hage | Monticello Times

A new senior housing development soon to be rising on Monticello’s Seventh Street West will be built with technology never before seen in the city.

Ground was broken Monday, Jan. 9 on County Club Townhomes, a new 60 rental development strictly for the senior citizen market. Plans also call for a senior apartment complex featuring about 110 units.

