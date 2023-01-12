Ground was broken Monday, Jan. 9 on a senior rental townhouse and apartment development on West Seventh Street in Monticello. Pictured from left to right are Wes Butler, executive director of Community Housing Corporation, Steve Johnson, president of the Monticello Economic Development Authority, Jim Thares, economic development manager for the City of Monticello, Rich Martin, Community Housing Corporation board member, and Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.
A new senior housing development soon to be rising on Monticello’s Seventh Street West will be built with technology never before seen in the city.
Ground was broken Monday, Jan. 9 on County Club Townhomes, a new 60 rental development strictly for the senior citizen market. Plans also call for a senior apartment complex featuring about 110 units.
The project developer is Headwaters Development, LLC, the company that built and owns the 92-unit Willows Landing Retirement Living in Monticello.
In November, City of Monticello staff estimated the value of the development at $20.5 million.
Headwaters Development purchased the land on which the development will be built from the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA).
St. Paul-based Community Housing Corporation (CHC) will own the development. CHC is a non-profit focusing on affordable and workforce housing.
Shelter Corporation will be the property manager for Country Club Townhomes. Shelter Corporation is a Minneapolis-based property management company focusing on multi-family and active adult rental communities. Shelter manages over 4,000 units throughout Minnesota, Florida, and Texas.
County Club Townhomes will feature 30 twin homes, for a total of 60 townhome units.
What makes Country Club Townhomes unique, according to Shelter Corporation president Kyle Didier, is that the units will be built using a modular style of construction. Those units will be built and almost completely furnished at the new Advanced Volumetric Alliance (AVA) facility in Albertville, with the units then being trucked to Monticello, Didier said.
AVA opened in the Spring of 2022 and creates entire buildings in a production manufacturing environment, according to AVA’s website.
Construction crews could start setting foundations as soon as February, Didier suggested. The townhomes should start to be available by July, he said.
Didier said the new townhouses are perfect for the senior who is seeking a turnkey lifestyle.
They can travel and live in a high-quality home without having to worry about the costs of home maintenance they might have with traditional home ownership, he said.
The twin homes are not subsidized housing and will be marketed to people in the general population.
The ideal residents are middle-income seniors, Didier said.
One of the benefits of developments such as Country Club Townhomes is that they can be successful in bringing a new vibrancy to communities such as Monticello. That’s because seniors will move from their homes and into the rental townhomes, leaving young families to purchase the seniors’ former home. The young families fill local jobs, retail and commercial establishments, and their children enroll in the local schools, he said.
