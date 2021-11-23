Great River Chorale presents Upon the Midnight Clear, an online holiday concert, from December 4 – 10, 2021 that also features the Cantabile Girls’ Choirs, a brass quintet, timpani and organ. The program includes narrations read by Michaela Hedican, OSB and Paul-Vincent Niebauer, OSB, and the world premieres of a new composition and two new carol arrangements by composer-in-residence René Clausen. Tickets are $18 for adults (19 and older), $5 for youth (18 and younger), and are available at greatriverchorale.org. Ticket holders will receive an email with a link to view the concert in their homes. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.
Great River Chorale, an adult community choir in Saint Cloud, celebrates its 20th anniversary in the 2021-22 concert season. Founded in 2001, its members range from 24 to 83 years old and live in 17 communities across central Minnesota. The ensemble is led by artistic managing director Mary Kay Geston and accompanied by pianist Barbara Brooks. Great River Chorale has been selected for inclusion on Classical Minnesota Public Radio’s Taste of the Holidays CD showcasing “the best of Minnesota’s regional ensembles” four times (2019, ‘17, ‘15, ‘13). Great River Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
