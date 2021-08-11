Great activities planned at Big Lake Block Party Aug 21

“We want to encourage every family to attend our Big Lake Block Party,” exclaimed Committee Chair and Gold Sponsor Dr. Kristi McAlpin from Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital. “You can bowl, play mini-golf, Jenga, Bingo, Plinko, toss games and pick a prize from fish bowl from 10-2 pm on Saturday, Aug 21st at one of our Platinum Sponsors, McPete’s Entertainment Center.”
A balloonist from Funtime Funktions will provide a unique balloon for every child. Big Lake Ambassadors will offer face painting. Ambulance, police and classic vehicles will be available. Evolution Tae Kwon Do and Starz Dance Studio will provide entertainment. The Wave Youth Center will provide water balloon dodgeball from 1-2 pm so youth are encouraged to dress appropriately.
The first 100 youth will receive a backpack from our Silver Sponsor Guardian Garments and filled with great items. Youth can also register to win 12 bikes and 2 sets of a scooter & a skateboard!
Our Platinum Sponsor Coborn’s will provide hamburgers, hotdogs, fixings and ice cream for a small fee. Big Lake Spud Fest is also a Platinum Sponsor.
Other Gold Sponsors include Big Lake Police Department, Cargill, Cherrywood Advanced Living, Connexus Energy, Kwik Trip, Liberty Bank, Minnco Credit Union and Sherburne State Bank.
Additional Silver Sponsors are Lupulin Brewing, Old National Bank and Xcel Energy.
Bronze Sponsors include Becker Spine, Big Lake Lions, DATASuccess, Friends of Big Lake Library, Michelle Backlund, CPA, Minnesota Limited, Park Dental and The Bank of Elk River.
Bike Sponsors include Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital, Big Lake “Do It Best” Lumber, Big Lake Police Department, Big Lake Spud Fest, Cargill, CentraCare Health, Cherrywood Advanced Living, Connexus Energy, Kwik Trip, Liberty Bank, Minnco Credit Union, MN Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, Sherburne State Bank and State Farm-Cory Laugen Insurance.
Community Sponsors are Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary, Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Monticello Times and PATRIOT News.
Registration fee is just $5 per youth 3 years old and older and adults. Families can save time in the registration line by prepaying on the August Events Calendar at biglakechamber.com.
“We invite everyone to come out and bring their kids, grandkids, neighbor kids!” concluded McAlpin. “It’s going to be a great day!”
