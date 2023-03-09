I watched with great interest the discussion at the Feb 27, 2023 Monticello school board meeting regarding a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education which will provide in excess of $350,000 to the Monticello Schools. Board member Branson questioned the intent of the grant, which included bringing in a reading specialist, a math specialist, identifying students who need additional supports, and bringing in student teachers who are individuals of color. These strategies are mandated by the granting authority, and grant applicants must address these strategies.

Mr. Branson at least twice indicated that this potential grant would “cater” to specific groups, rather than serving all students. I wonder if he understands the complexity of serving all students?

