I watched with great interest the discussion at the Feb 27, 2023 Monticello school board meeting regarding a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education which will provide in excess of $350,000 to the Monticello Schools. Board member Branson questioned the intent of the grant, which included bringing in a reading specialist, a math specialist, identifying students who need additional supports, and bringing in student teachers who are individuals of color. These strategies are mandated by the granting authority, and grant applicants must address these strategies.
Mr. Branson at least twice indicated that this potential grant would “cater” to specific groups, rather than serving all students. I wonder if he understands the complexity of serving all students?
He also questioned the obligation of meeting statutory language mandating this grant opportunity, and wondered what other obligations future legislative language might require. It appears to me that he does not understand the requirement of elected officials to develop policy to benefit the greater good. If he does not understand this, he may not be able to complete his own requirement to serve as an elected official. He clearly is not indicating his willingness to support all students.
As the Monticello district struggles to address budget shortfalls, I congratulate the district in being awarded this grant. It will benefit all students, and will have a long term positive impact on students and educators.
