Congratulations graduating class of 2020! Over the past few weeks, I have seen our local schools honor you in a variety of unique and memorable ways. I was fortunate to participate in three great Monticello High School events: awards night, the senior parade, and the official graduation ceremony. In Buffalo, my wife Tara had the honor of participating in the 2020 Buffalo High School graduation ceremony as well. In both Monticello and Buffalo it was rewarding to see each of you given the personal attention and care that was fitting for your great accomplishments. Of course, none of this was exactly what we would have expected as well began the school year in the Fall, but it’s evident that you and families enjoyed this singular moment in history. Teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, local businesses, and community members came together and collaborated to create something that none of us will ever forget. Class of 2020, I wish you nothing but the best. Based on what you have experienced, I have no doubt that you will adapt and persevere in whatever you choose to do next!
Joe Rosh, Monticello
History teacher, Education Minnesota-Monticello president and DFL candidate for House District 29B
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.