Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021 to honor the eight victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
“Tuesday’s shooting in Atlanta targeting the Asian Pacific Islander community was heartbreaking and abhorrent,” said Governor Walz. “Tragically, it was not an isolated event. It follows an unacceptable rise in discrimination and racism targeting our Asian Pacific Islander communities. We mourn the loss of the victims and stand in solidarity with Asian Pacific communities during these difficult times.”
“Minnesota stands in solidarity with the Asian American Pacific Islander community against white supremacy and violent attacks,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “If you witness or experience discrimination, contact the Minneosta Department of Human Rights Discrimination Hotline at 1-833-454-0148. Everyone deserves safety and security.”
Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
