In honor and remembrance of the three Minnesota National Guard soldiers who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash near Kimball, Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, beginning today, Friday, December 6 at 2:05 pm until Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:05 pm.
The Minnesota National Guard lost contact with the UH-60 Black Hawk around 2:05 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after the helicopter took off from St. Cloud, Minnesota, on a maintenance test flight. The names of the crew members have not been released, pending family notification.
“On Thursday, December 5, 2019, three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Central Minnesota,” reads the proclamation from Governor Walz. “These fine soldiers served with distinction and put others before themselves. The people of Minnesota honor these soldiers for their dedicated service, pray for their loved ones, and recognize their ultimate sacrifice to our state and country.”
A copy of Governor Walz’s proclamation, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff across our state, can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.