A recent piece I wrote cited some “Fleecing of Minnesota” examples, highlighting government waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. Here’s another doozy to add to the pile:

We recently learned Gov. Walz and family will be relocating to a $17,000-a-month lakeside mansion later this year during renovations at the St. Paul governor’s residence. It’s fair to expect the governor would receive nice accommodations during the time he’s displaced from his official residence, but more than $17,000 PER MONTH? At a total taxpayer cost of $329,581 in rent? For a year and a half?

