During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Area blood donation opportunities Dec. 18-Jan. 15:
Big Lake
1/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 570 Humbolt Drive
Buffalo
1/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Integrity NW, 1100 Highway 25 N.
St. Michael
12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Choice Chiropractic, 921 Central Ave. E.
1/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Allina Health, 4300 Edgewood Drive NE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.