Restaurants in Big Lake and Monticello are reinventing themselves with takeout and drive-up service.
That’s what happens when the governor issues a coronavirus-related order prohibiting on-site dining.
But for one Big Lake restaurateur, it’s been business as usual.
Dave Gess, who with his wife Joy own the Gess What’s Cookin’ food truck, have been keeping the Pit Boss alive with their other burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers alive. You can even still go nuclear.
The only difference is that Gess What’s Cooking isn’t moving from one site to another each day of the week. They have a regular spot in six stalls in front of Lupulin Brewing Company- presently seven days a week.
The regular menu is being served, as well as daily specials.
“We’re built for this,” Dave Gess said of his food truck.
“When you see a natural disaster, the first one’s you see on site are food trucks making food to feed those who need it,” Gess said.
That includes challenging times like during stay-at-home orders.
Big Lake is being real supportive of Gess What’s Cookin’ and business has remained steady, if not busy.
It’s not surprising to Dave Gess.
“It’s amazing how many people don’t cook anymore,” explaining why he thinks drive-up service at restaurants has thrived during the recent challenging times.
When figuring in the time it takes to shop, cook and get a meal service ready, a fair amount of time has been invested in dinner. If you adhere to the philosophy that time is money, “It’s about a wash and people opt to eat out,” Gess said.
Dave and Joy started Gess What’s Cookin’ in 2015 when Dave bought his food trailer.
While it started out mainly in Big Lake and as a part-time gig for Dave and Joy, the business took off to the point where Dave was able to leave his job at Crop Production Services in Big Lake.
In 2018, Gess What’s Cookin’ was named “Best Food Truck in Minnesota” by WCCO.
With business at Gess What’s Cookin’ remaining steady at it’s current local location, it appears the hungry folks of Big Lake agree.
You can find Gess What’s Cookin’ at the brewery Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
