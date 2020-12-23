The Fur-Ever Home animal rescue is the local recipient of $5,000 in Old National Bank's Choose Your Charity campaign.
For four weeks, Old National Bank put the power in the community’s hands as they voted for their favorite Minnesota-based nonprofit organization through its Choose Your Charity campaign.
Over the course of those four weeks (Nov. 19-Dec. 17), the bank’s online voting platform received over 250,000 votes. Winning organizations had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s Minnesota footprint.
The top vote-getter for each of the bank’s 31 Minnesota locations won $5,000, and the top vote-getter overall, which was Givers of Dreams, received an extra $10,000. Old National also had a surprise bonus prize on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) and awarded the top vote-getter for that day a $5,000 prize, which went to Givers of Dreams.
“It’s such an amazing feeling to know Givers of Dreams won the grand prize! With the funding, we will be able to start our programs early 2021,” said Ming Lee, President of Givers of Dreams. “We are currently finalizing our teaching program where we provide an opportunity for teachers here in the U.S. to teach online classes to our students in Laos. We want to thank Old National Bank for giving back to local nonprofits in the Twin Cities and to our supporters who voted for us daily. Thank you!”
In total, Old National donated $170,000 to 31 Minnesota nonprofits as chosen by the community.
