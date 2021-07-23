Pam Loidolt
Monticello Senior Center
We held our first ever Poker Walk last summer and it was so well received that we decided to offer it again this year. People age 55+ can join in the senior center Poker Walk on Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Participants will walk the designated loop in the community center west parking lot 5 times and stop at the Poker Station each time to create a 5-card poker hand. Each person’s completed poker hand will be recorded, and they can enjoy a snack while we wait to see who gets a prize for the best hand. If walking that distance is an issue, no problem, you can still participate. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000.
If cutting your toenails presents a problem for you, read on. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on August 3 and 24 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. An additional day was added because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
You do not have to pay to get your Property Tax forms completed at the senior center. People of all ages can give us a call to schedule an appointment to get this assistance, which will be offered on Thursday, August 5 in the morning. A limited number of appointments are available, so be sure to call us soon, 763-295-2000.
You can also give us a call to let us know you want to come to one of the defensive driving classes that will be held at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on August 11 and September 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People must register in advance and the cost is $25 per person. Please either drop payment off (cash or check) or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center.
A lot of people have been coming to our Dinner Program meals and it has been great to see them! The senior center serves noon meals Tuesday-Thursday for people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age. The cost is $4 per meal and people do need to sign up at least one day in advance by noon. You can eat at the center and the meals can be also ordered “to go.” Special thanks to Chin Yuen, Russell’s on the Lake, and VFW Post 8731 for partnering with us to provide these tasty meals. I would also like to thank Ketzel Domke, Marian Feather, and Paul Klein for volunteering to be food transporters. That is a HUGE help to me and the program!
I want to mention one more time a program that will be held at our center that may save you or someone you know money. Did you know that older Americans lose an estimated $2.9 billion of their hard-earned money each year due to elder financial abuse? By attending this program, you will learn tips to recognize, react to and report common financial scams to better ensure the financial safety of you and your loved ones. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and will be facilitated by U.S. Bank staff. Please sign up in advance at the center if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
The printed August newsletters are available at the senior center. You can also access the monthly newsletter on the senior center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or on our Facebook page. I encourage you to check out the events and activities we have coming up.
Gerald Cramer was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Marlo Samuelson coming in second place and Cheryl Thelen third. The winner of last week’s bridge tournament was Ray Prasch. Wayne Holbrook came in second place and Mary Prasch third. Doris Kroll was the winner of the last euchre tournament. There was a tie for second place between John Kroll and Marlo Samuelson and a tie for third between Paul Klein and Mary Kuechle.
Happy National Parents Day to all you moms and dads, which is celebrated this Sunday!
Activities the week of July 23-30:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon picnic; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only), Ice Cream Day; 1 p.m. bridge; 1:30 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Fraud Presentation; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 26:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – liver & onions, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – no dinner today
