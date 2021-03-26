Flags in Honor or the Fallen
The federal government has had a flag flown over the capitol program, to honor individuals killed in the line of duty, for many decades, but here in Minnesota we do not have such a state program. SF 485 would create a pilot program where a flag would be flown over the capitol in honor of a fallen first responder or member of the military. The pilot program would cost around $2,000 a year, which I believe is a worthwhile investment. After spending a day being flown above the capitol, the flag would be retired and given to the family of the fallen to honor their ultimate sacrifice. It is due time that Minnesota has a program such as this.
School district financial flexibility
School districts in Minnesota are given education money by the state and the allocated money is earmarked for specific categories. Currently, they must only spend the money in the specific category. During COVID, the needs of school districts are ever changing. SF 710 would allow individual school districts to use their state allocated money unrestricted across all categories during this challenging time. Having this kind of flexibility is crucial for our school districts so that superintendents, teachers, and parents can work together to meet the needs of the students.
Federal Funds:
The latest round of federal money (ARP) coming into Minnesota is now also being divided by county. Sherburne County is anticipated to receive $18.86 million and Wright County is anticipated to receive $26.84 million. I am sure they will put the money to good use. The relief money should also help the property taxpayers to receive some relief as well. Federal funds come with prescribed guidelines by the federal government that counties will have to consider.
I remain committed to advocating for you and your family at the Capitol in any way I can. I am always available to talk and encourage you to reach out to my office with your questions, comments, and concerns. My phone number is 651-295-5655 or you can email me at Sen.Mary.Kiffmeyer@senate.mn
