We did it. The 2021 Legislative Session wrapped up Monday afternoon and I believe there are some really good provisions included in the budget we have so far. There will be a bit of overtime and all 201 of us legislators will be back at the Capitol, continuing to negotiate a budget that will improve the lives of all Minnesotans, not just those in the Twin Cities.
I am not very pleased about having to come back in June, but I believe it is for the best. All year, the governor and House have been pushing for tax increases. The proposal was $5 billion in tax hikes for Minnesotans after one of the most difficult years financially possibly in our state’s history. My top priority that I would not give in on was no tax increases. Zero. Minnesotans need tax relief and cuts, and that’s what we have delivered on.
It took until the final day of Session for the governor to relent. Walz and the House were absolutely determined to raise your taxes even after all of the federal money came in. This is no way to govern. I have seen Minnesotans tighten their own personal budgets to make ends meet and now it’s the government’s turn. There are 201 legislators locally elected to fight for what is best for their districts and at least in the Senate, we believe you’ve done enough and deserve a break. There is government waste out there and I am determined to find and eliminate that before passing the burden onto you, the taxpayers.
The House and Senate were able to work together in my committee, State Government, to adopt overlapping policies we refer to as “sames and similars.” This means that when we come back for Special Session next month, we will have a big chunk of our budget already accomplished and will have more time to hash out the bigger policy items. It also allows certain provisions in the bill to begin sooner rather than later.
Notably, federal funds for veterans’ homes were included in the budgets passed this week. Funds for construction, equipment, and furnishings for the veterans homes in Preston, Montevideo, and Bemidji will become immediately available for use following passage, assuming Governor Walz signs the bill. This is a huge relief to some incredibly important and brave Minnesotans, and I am proud to have been able to include it in my budget.
Although Session is done (until the Special Session), I remain committed to fighting for your needs at the Capitol in any way I can. I encourage you to reach out to my office with any questions, comments, or concerns. My email is Sen.Mary.Kiffmeyer@Senate.MN or you can call me at 651-296-5565.
