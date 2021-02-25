Last week, the Senate passed SF 2, a bill that would end the governor’s authority to close schools or restrict student learning during a pandemic or any emergency. Minnesota is a very large state with very different populations and geography. Local school boards and superintendents are highly qualified to know their districts and have ample resources including the Dept of Health to advise them. Currently, under the emergency powers the governor has the authority to make decisions for public schools across the state. SF 2 would put the power back into the hands of local school districts and remove the governor’s power to decide if or when schools can safely open and activities safely continue.
Research shows that children do not suffer from coronavirus the way older populations do and are not as contagious to others. The harm to our kids is real and we need to allow kids to socialize, have a safe and reliable place to go and have in person contact with their teachers. Distance learning has been incredibly hard on teachers, parents, and students. Local school boards and superintendents can do better than a confusing array of one-person centralized control.
Redemption Project
The Redemption Project is working to reduce recidivism by connecting inmates with employment mentors while they are still incarcerated so the inmates can obtain meaningful employment upon release. Making a mistake or starting out poorly should not be a life-long sentence. But re-entry into society after prison life is difficult. So the Redemption Project has stepped in to bridge the transition in order to make it successful and long lasting.
Prior to being temporarily put on pause due to COVID-19, the Redemption Project during the three years they have existed they have had 56 graduates and none of them have had any new charges. This program is successful, and I am eager to work along side them to expand their program statewide. The inmates made a mistake, but society benefits when they are helped to success.
Voter ID
In the finance committee on Tuesday, we heard SF 173 on Voter ID. The US Supreme Court has already upheld the policy recognizing that who you are is relevant to the voting process and proving that with a Voter ID is reasonable. The Court went on to say that deterring, detecting and preventing fraud is a just reason for the requirement and proving fraud is not necessary. We use a Photo ID for very important transactions all the time, whether traveling, purchasing items, to proving your age in a liquor store. Certainly gaining a ballot to cast your vote is of even greater value. Showing ID is something we routinely do. When voting, you should have to prove who you are and that you are a citizen of the United States and a resident of Minnesota. The Court also stated that a free ID must be provided to those who cannot afford one and making the costs of documents necessary to prove identity should be covered by the state.
If passed, in the upcoming elections if a voter has not yet taken the time to get a photo ID, they can cast a provisional ballot which gives the voter time after their ballot is cast to prove their identity before the ballot is cast and counted. The bill already has great deal of money provided for publicizing the information and facilitating the process. SF 173 is on its way to the floor where it is expected to pass.
I remain committed to advocating for you and your family at the Capitol in any way I can. I am always available to talk and encourage you to reach out to my office with your questions, comments, and concerns. My phone number is 651-295-5655 or you can email me at Sen.Mary.Kiffmeyer@senate.mn
