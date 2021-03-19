Personal Protection Program (PPP)
As tax season is upon us, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has been a hot topic of conversation. PPP was a federal program to help businesses survive the government decisions due to COVID. The federal bill included that it was not taxable on a federal return. However, Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest to yet make it nontaxable on the state level as well. The bill that we passed off the senate floor last week, SF264, fixed that. The bill made the PPP dollars nontaxable for Minnesotan businesses on their income taxes.
Without our small businesses all of Minnesota is harmed, especially rural Minnesota and minority communities. We need to do all we can to get them fully functioning like normal! Funding this is key to ensuring businesses can remain open.
Giving Babies and Mothers A Chance to Bond
The health and wellbeing of children is and always should be a top priority. The Healthy Start Act is for mothers who are pregnant and give birth in prison. The Healthy Start Act allows eligible female inmates to go to a community-based program before, during and after giving birth to their child. This program is not a mandate and would be permissive on a case-by-case basis. By placing pregnant female inmate in a community-based program, the policy is helping to foster a stronger mother/child relationship and positioning them to make better choices for their child in the future. This bill is supported by a wide variety of interest groups from MN Teen Challenge to the Children’s Defense Fund.
It is in the public good to see mothers and babies together to give the baby a better start in life that gives society less likelihood of recidivism and return to crime. Baby bonding helps mothers have the incentive to make better choices in their life by giving them training, education, mental health treatment, pre and post-natal care, parenting classes etc. that we can hopefully stop the viscous cycle for mothers and babies.
The Right To Intervene
It would only make sense that if a group is getting prosecuted that they can defend themselves in court. Right now, that is not the status for the legislature. SF 1688 would give the legislature standing in a court to defend the legislature. It might seem simple and just be a technical issue, but it is important to every Minnesotan that the legislature, that is elected directly by the people, have a voice in the courts on legislative issues.
Deadline Weeks
Currently, we are in the second deadline week, so a policy bill must be heard in the house and the senate. If it does not, it is officially dead for this session. There is a lot of pressure on committee time for everyone to get their bills heard and done. Many committee hearings are going late into the night to ensure we accomplish our work.
I am always available to talk and encourage you to reach out to my office with your questions, comments, and concerns. My phone number is 651-295-5655 or you can email me at Sen.Mary.Kiffmeyer@senate.mn
Sincerely, Mary
