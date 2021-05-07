It has been another busy week at the Capitol as members of the legislature have begun work to balance the budget for Minnesota. At this point in Session, the House and Senate are meeting for Conference Committees finding consensus in each chamber’s budget bills. The process of balancing the budget is Constitutionally required of the legislature and that’s what we are here to do as your elected officials.
This year, I am serving on the Agriculture Conference Committee and we began meeting this week. We are working together with the House, going through each proposal and finding compromise to fund the state’s agricultural needs without adding burden onto Minnesotans. A large portion of this budget will focus on broadband expansion and resources for the underserved agriculture community.
One project important to our district would assist the city of South Haven replace their water infrastructure system. I presented a bill in the Capital Investment Committee this week, pleading the case to bring two water towers, a pump house, water lines, and water hookups to each household in the city. Accessibility to good, reliable water is incredibly important for each Minnesotan and this upgrade would help many in need.
Legislation to provide settlements for certain claims within the Department of Corrections was also heard this week. As co-chair of the Claims Committee, I presented a bill to the Finance Committee that would appropriate money for the DOC Commissioner for full payment of awards of damages under the Imprisonment and Exoneration Remedies Act. These settlements will be used to bring a bit of peace and closure to individuals who were permanently injured while performing assigned duties at a Minnesota Correctional Facility.
Huge legislation passed the Senate this week as well. The Voter ID bill is widely supported by legislators and Minnesotans alike, with recent polls showing between 69-75% support of showing identification when voting. The safety and security of our elections should be the top priority on Election Day, and this is the way to do it. If you don’t have proper identification, the state provides one free of charge. There are resources for each and every eligible Minnesotan to ensure their vote is cast and properly counted.
I am available to hear your concerns on any state legislative issue you may have. I encourage you to reach out to my office by email atSen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.mn or call me at 651-296-5981.
