It is with a heavy heart this newsletter comes to you after a horrific tragedy at Allina Healthcare Clinic took the life of one of our own, injured several others, and emotionally scarred countless others who witnessed the incident or knew someone involved. While our community is hurting and mourning, your strength and togetherness has never shone more brightly as we work to rebuild the security we were so used to in Buffalo.
After such an incident like this, this time much closer to home, we need to remember that mental health impacts so many of us. Besides the year 2020, we are still dealing with isolation, fear, and illness and I encourage our community to check in on each other. Be there for one another. Remember that we are all human and at the end of the day, we need each other. We can’t get through life alone.
This week, Governor Walz launched four new Suicide Prevention Hotline call centers to support Minnesotans struggling with mental health. In 2019, seeing the need throughout the state, the legislature provided funding for these programs to specialize in local, timely, and personal help for those in crisis. Many times, an individual suffering from a mental health crisis feels they do not have time to spare and are reaching out for a lifeline. These call centers will allow individuals to get the support they seek much faster.
Your Senate office is just a phone call or email away. Please reach out any time with your concerns and opinions. They will be taken into consideration as these issues are discussed, debated, and voted on in the Senate.
Stay strong. Stay together. Have a blessed week.
Sincerely,
Bruce Anderson
District 29
