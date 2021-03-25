This week at the Senate, we have taken up and examined many issues that impact our communities and individuals throughout the state. Often times, members will create legislation to bring attention to local issues after an incident highlights the need for it.
In the Judiciary Committee, Senator Karin Housley presented a bill that will provide an appropriation for the full payment to the estate of Officer Joseph Gomm as compensation for his death at the Stillwater Correction Facility. In 2018, Officer Gomm was murdered by an inmate. Staff shortages left Officer Gomm alone with inmates who had a history of violent behavioral issues towards both inmates and staff. This was the first murder of an on-duty Minnesota correction officer and while this monetary relief will not bring Officer Joseph Gomm back, it will provide comfort for his family after the tragedy that they have suffered.
On the Senate Floor Thursday, Senator Senjem presented a bill to protect confidential informants. Following the death of a young adult who unfortunately passed away while working as a confidential informant, this legislation was drafted in order to adopt a model policy addressing the use of confidential informants. This policy will also limit who may make a controlled purchase of drugs or contraband and provide information related to criminal activities or criminal intelligence based on familiarity or close association with suspected criminals. This bill, colloquially known as “Matthew’s Law,” draws from the experiences of the family to ensure confidential informants’ emergency contact information is known to the department for which they work, takes into account the informant’s health history related to substance abuse, and provides informant training. With this bill, it is the goal to never lose a confidential informant to the same tragedy again.
Minnesotans are facing calamitous price increases that could create a serious economic impact in our state due to the polar vortex in February. On Thursday, the Senate passed a timely bill to provide immediate loan support to municipal utilities in order to protect ratepayers from seeing massive utility spikes next month. Municipal utilities are non-profit entities that do not have the capacity to carry the burden of the kind of price increase in the natural gas market. The bill will provide loans to municipal entities in order to spread the cost out over five years, without shifting the burden to consumers. After the hardships all Minnesotans have faced over the last year, it is imperative that we provide some relief to our communities who rely on municipal utility companies.
I appreciate your feedback and am available to hear your concerns not only on these issues, but any other legislative issue you have. Please reach out to my office at Sen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.mn or 651-296-5981.
