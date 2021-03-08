Over the past year, we have seen our community come together to work through these difficult, unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic. Our friends, family, children, and neighbors have been flexible to the constant changes and done their best to support others who need it. It has been incredible to see.
One particular group that has strengthened our community this past year is Wright County Community Action (WCCA) in Maple Lake. Directed by Jay Weatherford, the WCCA staff, along with many, MANY volunteers and countless hours, has reached out and responded to requests for food supplies and meals for our seniors and individuals with special needs. Their heroic actions to keep at risk populations safe deserve recognition because without them, our community would be in worse shape.
Since COVID has impacted our healthcare system so drastically, it is important for the Legislature to look at healthcare prices to ensure Minnesotans have access to affordable care. The premium reinsurance program has given Minnesota the best rates in the country and helped hold premium increases to inflation or lower. This brings stability to the market without pushing for Medicare-for-all onto Minnesotans. This program has been successful and after passing the Senate Floor this week, the successes will continue to spread across the state even more quickly.
Last year, the government passed emergency measures to assist businesses in keeping their employees on payroll and off unemployment benefits. The PPP loans were meant to be forgivable and tax-free as long as the businesses were following the guidelines. The federal government is not taxing these loans, but as it is now, Minnesota will be collecting the tax. The Senate is working to right this wrong quickly before tax season comes to an end. Since the state currently sits with a budget surplus, we need to use that to ensure business owners are not penalized for helping their employees through a pandemic. We are working in a bipartisan manner to adopt this change and keep businesses afloat.
I am proud to be from Buffalo, representing the incredible people of Senate District 29. Many of you have shared your thoughts, concerns, or ideas with me, and this continues to be welcome. Send an email to sen.bruce.anderson@senate.mn or call me at 651-296-5981.
