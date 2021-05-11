This week is National Police Week—a time for the nation to come together to honor the brave men and women in law enforcement, to thank them for what they do to protect our communities and to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.
We are lucky to have an incredibly professional and responsible force here in Sherburne and Wright County. I urge all of you to take time to thank an officer sometime this week.
A simple “thank you” or tip of the cap can make all the difference.
