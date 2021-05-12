With six days to go until the May 17th adjournment date, little progress has been made on state budget negotiations.
The biggest sticking point on the budget is centered around two main items: Democrats’ insistence on raising taxes despite a massive budget surplus and Governor Walz’s unwillingness to give up emergency powers.
With such a large budget surplus, there is no reason to even discuss raising taxes. Democrats must drop the tax increases, now.
As for the emergency powers, I have voted more than a dozen times to end the peacetime emergency. For the last 14 months, the Governor has made unilateral decisions to close businesses, schools, and has completely disrupted our lives and infringed on our rights and liberties. Now, he is holding on to these emergency powers so that he can spend federal COVID relief funds without legislative approval or oversight.
This week we found out that he has already been spending some of these federal dollars on wasteful things like:
- Nearly $100,000 to a non-profit which specializes in providing abortion doulas.
- $12,500 payment to a radio station to broadcast the Governor’s press conferences.
- $275/hour contract with a New York public relations company.
- $50,000 to a non-profit to establish talking circles, complete with $20 gift cards to incentivize participation.
- Nearly $20,000 to a non-profit to recruit volunteers to put together “wellness bundles” including tea and non-traditional health supplements.
In light of this, it is more clear than ever that the legislature absolutely needs to be involved in these decisions. Until the emergency powers end, the Governor will be able to continue spending these federal dollars as he sees fit. That is unacceptable.
Staying in Touch
I will continue to work, day in and day out, to represent you and your family at the state capital. Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas on ways to improve state government. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-4237 or via email at rep.paul.novotny@house.mn.
