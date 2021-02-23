During Monday's session, I led our twelfth vote in the past year to end the Governor's emergency powers. The vote failed along party lines, with 63 Republicans voting yes and 70 Democrats voting no. Not one Democrat would even vote to bring the Resolution before the body to debate it and vote up or down on ending the Emergency Powers, even though six of them have voted to bring it up before. As a reminder, it takes 68 votes to bring it to the floor for debate and 68 to vote in the affirmative to end the Emergency Powers.
After five weeks of meetings in the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, it appears to me that the Democrats are using this subcommittee as yet another stall tactic to let the Governor's emergency powers continue to mandate Minnesota businesses and families into bankruptcy.
If you'd like to watch my speech on the motion, you can find it on my legislative Facebook page.
Bill to Reopen Minnesota Businesses
Last week, we heard additional bills in the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, including one that would have served as a pilot program for reopening Minnesota restaurants in Greater Minnesota. While such a program might be a good conversation starter, I would like to see an even more expansive plan passed by the Legislature. Simply put, we need to fully open up our businesses, and get kids back in the classroom. We know how to do it safely and we need to move forward with a solid plan to do so. Especially as we see vaccinations rise and case positivity fall, we need let businesses get back to doing what they all need to do - serving their customers and provide jobs in our community.
Unfortunately, after meeting for five weeks, the Democrats have failed to pass even one single bill out of committee, preferring instead to continue to talk about the problem instead of passing out a single solution. The Democrats continue to argue for maintaining the status quo, with one party control of the state.
They even argued that the Senate should not be allowed to end the Governor’s Emergency Powers, either now or in the future, because they “cannot be trusted”. The Constitution clearly lays out that Minnesota has a Bicameral Legislature, a House AND a Senate. As with every bill that comes out of the Legislature, both bodies should have to approve a policy before it has the full force of law.
Vaccine Connector
Minnesota recently launched the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, an online tool to help Minnesotans find information on where and when they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. When Minnesotans become eligible, the Vaccine Connector will:
- alert them of their eligibility;
- connect them to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment; and
- notify them if there are vaccine opportunities in their area.
According to the governor's office,
"As Minnesotans become eligible for the vaccine, they will still make appointments directly through a registered vaccinator at this time. But the Connector is an easy way for Minnesotans to stay updated about their eligibility and find opportunities to get a shot once it’s their turn.
Minnesotans age 65+ who sign up with the Vaccine Connector will also be automatically included in the selection process for appointments at state-run community vaccination sites. Individuals who already pre-registered through the COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program or the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program do not need to re-submit their information."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.