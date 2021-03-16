This past week has been a busy one, as Friday was the first deadline for bills to be passed by all the relevant committees and be in the final finance committee in either the House or the Senate.
Last Monday in Ways and Means, we heard HF 269, which would add Minnesota to PSYPact, a psychology practice interstate compact, which would allow licensed psychologists in Minnesota to practice in the other states, and other states’ practitioners to practice here as members of the compact. This bill has passed two committees unanimously, and will help provide more options for mental health treatment in Minnesota.
In Public Safety on Tuesday, we heard two important bills. First, we heard HF 1199, which is a bill I previously chief authored in the last biennium. This bill would require that a repeat DWI offender would not have their driving privileges reinstated without an ignition interlock device installed on their vehicle for a minimum of one year.
We also heard HF 695, which is an extension of Little Alan's law. This bill is an initiative of the Department of Natural Resources, which clarifies and conforms laws regarding recreational vehicle driving while impaired (DWI) with traditional motor vehicle DWI laws. This means that the bill brings uniformity on post-conviction provisions such as license revocations, prohibitions, and ignition interlock requirements.
During session on Thursday, House Republicans brought our 16th motion over the last year on ending the governor's peacetime emergency and expanded executive powers. I spoke on the motion - if you'd like to watch my speech on the motion, you can find it on my legislative Facebook page.
During Friday's Public Safety meeting, we heard HF 1762, regarding no-knock search warrants. The bill restricts no-knock search warrants and prohibits them in cases regarding drug possession. This bill is opposed by law enforcement, because the effect of the bill would be that executing a search warrant in those cases could become much more dangerous for the officers serving the warrant and for the general public. All warrants, whether knock or no-knock, must be issued by a judge with ample evidence.
As we continue through deadlines in the House, I will continue to provide updates on these bills and others that are important to our district.
