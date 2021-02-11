On Monday, February 8th, during session, we voted for the 11th time to end the Governor's emergency powers. Unfortunately, Democrats blocked the vote and the emergency powers will remain in place. I continue to work within the Legislative Process Reform Committee to create solutions to this overreach. Due to pressure from House Republicans, Democrats held the first bill hearing in nearly a year on reining in the Governor's emergency powers. In Friday's hearing last week, Rep. Barb Haley presented her bill, HF371, which would require an affirmative vote by the legislature for executive orders issued by the governor in order for those orders to remain in effect for more than 14 days. Unfortunately, Chair Pelowski would not allow a vote on the bill. We expect to continue the discussion with another proposal from Leader Daudt this Friday.
In the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee, we heard several very problematic bills in the past week. The first, HF 640, would force every local government with 50 or more sworn officers to create a “Law Enforcement Citizen Oversight Council”. The Council would give civilians with no particular expertise subpoena power, the power to launch independent investigations into allegations of misconduct, and even inflict discipline on officers over the objection of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer. The Council could drive policies affecting police procedures and the actual operation of the law enforcement agency. This is a dramatic and dangerous overreach, and could result in a heavy-handed non-professional citizen group inflicting discipline on an officer and changing policies that keep everyone safe.
We also heard a bill that would create the "State Aid for Emergencies (SAFE) Account", in anticipation of possible unrest during the upcoming Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. As a strong supporter of law enforcement, and having watched in horror the events unfold last summer, I of course want to make sure officers have the resources they need to stop riots from happening again. I am working with my colleagues in the House to make absolutely sure local law enforcement agencies from our communities who are responding to any event are the number ONE priority to get reimbursed for their expenses and not the State Agencies who have other means to reimburse themselves if they encounter a deficit.
Unfortunately, this bill as introduced and amended by the Democrat House Chair does not prioritize the very communities who have been called in to help in a crisis. A coalition of law enforcement associations wrote to the committee that "Our members remain concerned, however, that no matter what legislation is passed, the response for mutual aid will not be as robust as the public may expect. Our members’ concern is due to the continued demonization of law enforcement officers by certain public officials at various levels of government." In addition, language added to the bill by Democrats put the bill in a form that the state's law enforcement associations no longer support.
The bill passed on a party-line vote in the Public Safety committee last week, and will be heard in more detail in Ways and Means this week. I am hopeful that a compromise can be reached so that the law enforcement agencies responding from Greater Minnesota will be the first priority in receiving reimbursements for their expenses.
The House unanimously passed a bill regarding court deadlines last week. The bill, if passed by the Senate, would extend court deadlines imposed on judicial proceedings in order to allow district and appellate courts to operate safely during the pandemic until April 15, 2021.
In the Higher Education committee, we heard a request from the Minnesota Private College Council for a funding increase to the Minnesota State Grant Program of $67.5 million, which would allow the grant program to reduce the student's share from 50% to 47%. Our private colleges are an important part of our higher education system in Minnesota, and with the current economic crunch, it would be helpful to lighten the load on Minnesota students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.