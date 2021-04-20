Over the past week we have made our way through 6 omnibus bills on the House floor. On Thursday, we heard the Legacy and Housing omnibus bills.
The Legacy bill is paid for by a statewide .375% sales tax, which is constitutionally dedicated to spend those dollars on projects regarding clean water, parks and trails, and clean water. Unfortunately, this bill also includes the state's purchase of 6,500 acres of land across the state, taking that land off of the tax rolls and away from productive use by Minnesotans. These purchases over time have now totaled over 12 million acres of state-owned land. As Minnesota has a total of 51.2 million acres of land and 2.6 million acres of water, the total state-owned land is approaching 25% of all the land in the state. My question in the Ways and Means committee to the author of the bill is when is enough, enough? He had no answer.
The Housing bill unfortunately takes our housing market in the wrong direction by failing to address our market-rate housing shortage and the high cost of developing housing in Minnesota due to over burdensome codes and regulations. Additionally, it does not provide an off-ramp to the year-long eviction moratorium, even though the Minority Ranking Member of the Housing Committee offered the same policy language which received a veto-proof majority in the Senate.
On Friday, we had a nearly 12-hour debate on the State Government Finance bill, which grows government by even more than the governor's request. This bill increases funding for state government operations by $39.5 million over the base funding amount, and also included a huge amount of very controversial elections policy that ignores the tradition of requiring broad bipartisan support for elections changes - a tradition that started with Governor Jesse Ventura over 20 years ago.
We came back on Saturday to debate the Transportation Omnibus, which imposes over a billion dollars in tax and fee hikes including an automatic inflator on the gas tax, higher vehicle registration and tab fees, and an increase in the Motor Vehicle Sales Tax. It also increases the Metro Sales Tax to pay for more light rail.
On Monday, we heard the omnibus bill from the Higher Education committee, where I served as the GOP lead. This bill included some great policies, but unfortunately it underfunded mental health services for students as well as a new initiative for Aspiring Teachers of Color. The bill did freeze tuition at Minnesota State schools, but it did not freeze student fees, so schools could still pass along the net costs to students. This bill misses the opportunity to reign in runaway administrative costs at the University of Minnesota, and instead grows bureaucracy by giving the Office of Higher Education a larger increase than they asked for. It also creates a million-dollar working group to figure out how to send a letter to graduating high school seniors. I look forward to the conference committee process so that we can bring this bill back in line with what Minnesota's college students actually need.
We also heard the Education and Early Childhood omnibus bill Monday. This bill gave bureaucrats a 10% increase even though schools only got 2%. It also failed to include a provision to get all students back into classrooms for in-person learning, even though it has been found to be safe time and time again. The bill included changes to our tiered licensure system that would make it harder for good teachers to stay in classrooms and advance their licensure, and restored the Last In, First Out system that values seniority over effectiveness when evaluating teachers during layoffs. It was difficult to follow the logic in the bill when on one hand the bill incentives teachers of color to join the ranks of teachers and on the other hand, prioritized the retention of those teachers who have been employed longer.
We still have a number of omnibus bills still to go, including the Tax Omnibus, the Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus and the Health and Human Services omnibus, along with a number of smaller bills.
