One Year of Emergency Powers
This week marks one year of the governor's emergency powers, executive orders, and unilateral decisions, which have had a devastating effect on Minnesota families students, and businesses. Even as the one year mark approaches, the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform has declined to pass even a single bill aimed at bringing the legislature back on equal footing with the executive as a co-equal branch of government. The one bill the committee has passed was aimed only at restaurant operations, defining risk levels and imposing restrictive requirements on when and how restaurants in Minnesota are allowed to open.
We are running up against the first legislative deadline this week, where bills must be in their final finance committee in the body of origin. After spending weeks talking about solutions instead of passing them, it is time to do the job the people elected us to do - it is time to bring the voice of the people back into the discussion of how we move forward.
Committee Work
I had a hearing last week for HF 1097, my bill to expand the Alternatives to Incarceration pilot program currently in Anoka County, to include Wright and Crow Wing Counties. The Anoka County pilot project has new data for 2018, 2019 and 2020 showing an overall 86% success rate. This means that after a total of eighty participants joined the program, after receiving inpatient or outpatient addiction treatment were able to remain compliant to the terms of their probation or conditional release and avoid incarceration, even though the number of technical violations could have warranted it.
I worked with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to craft this program in the hopes that more people would receive addiction treatment, turn their lives around and become productive citizens. About six years ago, I was serving on the Public Safety committee when we learned that 60% of admissions to prison were not because of a new crime had been committed, but because of multiple technical violations. We further discussed that 85 – 90% of those in the criminal justice system had addiction issues. Out of these discussions, I began to look for answers and wrote the Alternatives to Incarceration program. My plan is to continue to expand it across the state.
I have also been hard at work reaching across the aisle as the 2nd author on HF 1403, which is the first bill in state history to have 35 female authors. The bill allows for pregnant and postpartum inmates to be placed in community-based programs. From the bill,
“The commissioner may conditionally release an inmate under paragraph (a) to community-based programming for the purpose of participation in prenatal or postnatal care programming and to promote mother-child bonding in addition to other programming requirements as established by the commissioner, including evidence-based parenting skills programming; working at paid employment; seeking employment; or participating in vocational training, an educational program, or chemical dependency or mental health treatment services.”
Those precious first moments with a newborn baby are vital for the health of that baby and for bonding with the mother. That time can not be made up later. We believe that all life is precious and valuable.
HF 1121 is another bill that I am a coauthor on that had a hearing last week. It would eliminate the statute of limitations on criminal sexual conduct. This bill is a portion of a bill I have authored in previous sessions. It would give tremendous hope for those who have experience sexual assault and need more time to heal before they report the crimes committed against them.
International Women's Day
This week we celebrated International Women's Day - a day to recognize the many contributions women have made to the world. We marked this year's IWD with a record high 51 women out of 134 members in the MN House of Representatives and 72 women out of 201 members in the MN Legislature as a whole.
